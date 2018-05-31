Watch Kesha Celebrate DACA Dreamers in Moving 'Hymn' Video

Kesha's music on new album Rainbow celebrates dreamers of all kinds, but her new video for "Hymn" goes out to a one particularly besieged subset – DACA recipients.

Kesha announced the video on Facebook where she also detailed her new partnership with United We Dream, an organization designed to aid those who were – up until recently – protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Kesha said she was moved to link up with the group after meeting one of its co-founders, Cristina Jiménez, last month. She encouraged fans to donate to the organization, or at least learn more about "what's happening to the people behind the statistics."

The clip captures Kesha singing the snappy inspirational ballad in the backseat of a classic car cruising down a desert highway, with no driver. The shots are interspersed with tableaus of young people from an array of backgrounds, who leave their drab home lives and meet Kesha in the middle of the road. There, they all throw their hands up in praise of the one surefire means of escape: A car hovering in the sky.



Kesha added of "Hymn," "This song is so important to me, and I've been holding onto this music video for a while now, but after meeting Cristina, I felt like now was the time to release it to further bring attention to this cause. We are all the same, born into whatever circumstance the universe hands us, and I believe it should be a right to be able to dream big."

Kesha released Rainbow last August. On June 6th, the singer will kick off a massive North American tour with co-headliner Macklemore.