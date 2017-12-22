Kendrick Lamar Shows Romance's Highs and Lows in 'Love' Video

Kendrick Lamar explores the highs and lows of romance in the new video for "Love," a track off the rapper's Damn.

In the artfully composed video, the course of a relationship is shown from the perspective of a dinner table, where Lamar and his girl make love, talk and loudly argue, with the rapper ending up drinking alone in his chair.

The rest of "Love," directed by Dave Meyers and the Little Homies, focuses on Lamar's attempts to get back with his girl, even as he's tempted by dozens of other women on a music video shoot. The visual ends with couple reconciling as Lamar sports a silver "Lovely" hoodie.

"Love" is the fifth video off Lamar's Damn. – Rolling Stone's Best Album of 2017 and Number One on Rolling Stone's new Best Rap Albums of 2017 list – following clips for "DNA," "Humble," "Element" and "Loyalty."



Lamar performed Thursday at TDE's 4th annual holiday party in Los Angeles, where surprise guest Rihanna joined him onstage to perform "Loyalty."