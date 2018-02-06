Watch Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Vibrant New 'All the Stars' Video

Kendrick Lamar and SZA unveiled a striking new video for their new collaboration, "All the Stars," which will appear on the Lamar-curated soundtrack for Marvel's Black Panther.

Dave Meyers and the Little Homies directed the new video, which mixes an African aesthetic with the grandiose feel of superhero flicks. In the clip, Lamar captains a boat buoyed by a sea of people, holds court in a small village and wanders a vast landscape alongside a pack of panthers, while SZA delivers her verses among stars and dancers dressed in stunning costumes.

Along with "All the Stars," The Black Panther soundtrack will feature one new solo cut from Lamar, as well as collaborations with the Weeknd, Travis Scott, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake. Other artists set to appear on the record include ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, Khalid, Vince Staples, Anderson .Paak, Ab-Soul and Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee. The soundtrack arrives February 9th, while the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther opens February 16th.



This Summer, Lamar, SZA and other TDE artists, including ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock and Ab-Soul, will embark on the Championship Tour, which kicks off May 4th in Vancouver.