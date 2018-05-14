Watch Kelly Clarkson's Optimistic 'Meaning of Life' Video

Kelly Clarkson navigates a dark, crumbling mansion – and emerges into the sunlight – in her new "Meaning of Life" video.

The singer opens the clip strolling through empty rooms littered with peeling paint, debris and a fallen chandelier. But Clarkson gains confidence as the song's message blooms into optimism ("When you kiss me, I know who I am"), and she ends the clip performing with a full band in a room illuminated by sunlight and filled with trees.

"Meaning of Life" is the title track from the pop star's eighth studio album, which Rolling Stone ranked one of 2017's 20 Best Pop Albums. Since issuing the LP, Clarkson debuted as a coach for the ongoing 14th season of The Voice.

The singer will both perform and host NBC's three-hour telecast of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, which airs Sunday, May 20th at 8 p.m. ET. She has additional live appearances scheduled throughout the summer, including the opening ceremony for the Department of Defense's annual Warrior Games on June 2nd.