Watch Kali Uchis' Wild New Video With Tyler, the Creator, Bootsy Collins

Kali Uchis unveiled a surreal new video for the song "After the Storm," featuring Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins.

Director Nadia Lee Cohen builds a strange suburban world that pairs with the song's woozy funk. The video opens with Uchis sitting at a kitchen table alone, listlessly scribbling a grocery list that includes all the staples – plus a lover.

At the store, Uchis walks through the aisles with an animated Bootsy singing from the stacks. She also picks up a pack of seeds with Tyler, the Creator's face on them and, back home, Uchis reclines on a lawn chair and waits as Tyler sprouts from the ground and spits his verse. The clip closes with a goofy tableau of Tyler and Uchis enjoying a backyard barbecue with a bottle of Bootsy-brand ketchup and their children, who sport lawn hedge hairdos, just like their father.

"We can find solace in the fact that we have to go through the bad stuff to truly get to the good," Uchis said of "After the Storm." "Just because you're losing at the moment doesn't mean you've lost yet. The storm may be scary now but it’s how your flowers bloom later, and paradise is just beyond the rainbow."

"After the Storm" is set to appear on Uchis' forthcoming debut album, which is expected to arrive this year. Last year, she released two singles, "Tyrant," featuring Jorja Smith, and "Nuestro Planeta," featuring Reykon. Uchis released an acclaimed EP, Por Vida, in 2015.



Uchis is currently on the road opening for Lana Del Rey. She has a handful of solo dates scheduled as well, and a set at Coachella in April.