Watch Justin Timberlake's Dystopian New 'Supplies' Video

Justin Timberlake released a dystopian video for "Supplies" featuring Pharrell Williams on Thursday. The song is the second track the singer has revealed from his forthcoming album, Man of the Woods.

"Supplies" blends a steady beat, a sitar-like melody and onomatopoeic interjections from Williams. The Neptunes (Williams' group with Chad Hugo) produced the single, marking a reunion of sorts for the collaborators: Man of the Woods is the first time they've worked together on a Timberlake album since the singer's 2002 debut solo album, Justified.



The Dave Meyers-directed video for "Supplies," which co-stars actress Eiza González Reyna, is set in a strange future with hints of the present. The video opens with a multitude of television screens showing images of police brutality and marchers in the streets. The words "End Racism Now" stretch across one of the TV sets. Later González Reyna disrupts a religious ritual and Timberlake joins in a scene that vaguely resembles a protest, but this is ultimately a love song. "Some shit start to go down, I'll be the one with the level head," he sings. "The world could end now we'll be living in The Walking Dead/ 'Cause I got supplies."

Timberlake teased a snippet of "Supplies" earlier in the week in a documentary short that featured a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Man of the Woods. "Supplies" follows the release of Man of the Woods' first single, "Filthy." The album will drop on February 2nd, two days before Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.