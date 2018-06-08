Watch Julia Michaels' Foggy 'Jump' Video With Trippie Redd

Julia Michaels released a hazy video for "Jump," her collaborative track with rapper-singer Trippie Redd. Throughout the clip, the duo film themselves with camcorders and dance around a car late during a foggy night.

"Jump" is the lead single from Michaels' upcoming debut album, which follows her 2017 EP, Nervous System. The vocalist – who recently performed a Late Late Show duet of Shawn Mendes' "Like to Be You" – has appeared on several genre-spanning singles this year, including Keith Urban's "Coming Home" and folk-pop artist Noah Kahan's "Hurt Somebody."



Michaels' recent co-writing credits include Janelle Monàe's "Make Me Feel," Anne-Marie's "2002" and multiple tracks from Christina Aguilera's upcoming eighth LP, Liberation. A prominent sample of her voice appears on Migos' "Gang Gang."

Michaels emerged as a prominent songwriter in 2013, crafting tracks for artists like Demi Lovato, Fifth Harmony, Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Gwen Stefani and Pink over the next several years.

The singer is currently touring with Maroon 5 as part of their jaunt behind 2017's Red Pill Blues. The trek continues June 9th in Dallas, Texas and concludes October 15th in New York, New York.