Judas Priest released a brooding new video for "Spectre," a headbanger from their newly issued 18th LP, Firepower. The metal legends perform against a black backdrop throughout the clip, interspersed with foreboding shots of thunderstorms, snakes, blazing fires, mushroom clouds and surveillance footage of city streets.

Related Judas Priest on Their Half-Century Heavy-Metal Odyssey, 'Firepower' LP As the genre pioneers release their 18th LP, 'Firepower,' Rob Halford & Co. reflect on recent trials, and discuss what's still left to be done

Firepower, out today, also features the singles "Never the Heroes," "Lightning Strike" and the title track. The album marks the second studio appearance from guitarist Richie Faulkner (who replaced original member K.K. Downing) and the return of co-producer Tom Allom, who worked with the band from 1979 to 1988. Judas Priest will promote the LP with an extensive world tour that launches March 13th in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The band also announced a pop-up store at Sony Square NYC running from March 9th to 19th that will include rare band photos, vintage Judas Priest concert outfits and handwritten Rob Halford lyrics. Firepower will be available to purchase alongside the band's entire vinyl catalog and other merchandise. Some fans who purchase Firepower will receive a wristband – available on a first-come, first-served basis – granting access to a CD signing planned for March 19th at 6 p.m. ET at the same location.