Judas Priest have unveiled their video for "Lightning Strike," the heavy metal legend's first single off their upcoming new album Firepower.

The video, which first premiered at Revolver, combines live footage of Judas Priest onstage while singer Rob Halford delivers his verses separately in a darkened room.

"You're sowing the seeds of a nightmare from hell / Your friends and your demons are tolling the bell," Halford sings on the track. "Walking through fire, fate's in my hands / Waiting for lightning to strike."

In addition to the new clip, Judas Priest also detailed their upcoming new album Firepower, due out March 9th. The 14-song album, the band's first LP since 2014's Redeemer of Souls, is available for pre-order now. For Firepower, the group reunited with producer Tom Allom, who worked on Judas Priest's classic LPs like British Steel and Screaming for Vengeance as well as heavy metal producer Andy Sneap.

"Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing," Halford said in a statement. "And Andy is a bit more of a 'modern metal producer' but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom's. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy's world is was just a remarkable coalescence."

In October, the band announced a 25-date Firepower Tour in support of the LP. That same month, Judas Priest, who landed several albums on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time, were also nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, although they didn't make the Class of 2018.

Firepower Track List



1. "Firepower"

2. "Lightning Strike"

3. "Evil Never Dies"

4. "Never The Heroes"

5. "Necromancer"

6. "Children of the Sun"

7. "Guardians"

8. "Rising From Ruins"

9. "Flame Thrower"

10. "Spectre"

11. "Traitors Gate"

12. "No Surrender"

13. "Lone Wolf"

14. "Sea of Red"