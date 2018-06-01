Watch Johnny Marr's Moody New 'Walk into the Sea' Video

Johnny Marr has unveiled his new video for "Walk into the Sea." The song hails from his upcoming third solo album, Call the Comet, which will be released on June 15th.

Marr co-directed the clip alongside Mat Bancroft. The visuals find him and his band performing bathed in blue light flanked by a starlit-styled backdrop. The pensive song begins with subdued piano, a light beat and a bright guitar melody, but the slow-burning opening crescendos with building chords and a spoken word delivery from Marr.

Brexit and the election of President Donald Trump influenced Call the Comet, where Marr musically fashions an "alternative society" set in the "not-too-distant future."

"I wouldn't call it a concept record," Marr told Rolling Stone of the album. "But it's got a unifying theme going through it about the Earth welcoming a different intelligence from the cosmos to save us from our own plight. The title Call the Comet is sort of a conscious plea for a new way."

"Walk into the Sea" follows previously released Call the Comet singles "Hi Hello" and "The Tracers." Marr will embark on a North American tour this fall, beginning at Cannery Ballroom in Nashville, Tennessee on September 15th.