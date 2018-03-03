Watch Johnny Depp Perform With Stone Temple Pilots at Tour Opener

Stone Temple Pilots kicked off their first tour with new singer Jeff Gutt Friday night in Santa Clarita, California, where actor Johnny Depp joined the band onstage.

Ultimate Classic Rock reports that the Hollywood Vampires guitarist performed a pair of tracks during the encore with Stone Temple Pilots: Core's Sex Type Thing and the band's cover of MC5's "Kick Out the Jams," which also featured that proto-punk band's Wayne Kramer.

Stone Temple Pilots' first full concert with Gutt featured songs off the band's Scott Weiland-fronted albums (including rarely performed tracks like "Regeneration" and "Glide") as well as Gutt-led songs like "Meadow" and, for the first time live, "Roll Me Under," a song off Stone Temple Pilots' upcoming self-titled album with Gutt.

Gutt, a former X Factor contestant, is the third vocalist to front Stone Temple Pilots, following the deaths of Scott Weiland and Chester Bennington.

"Mr. Weiland paved quite a way," Stone Temple Pilots' Dean DeLeo previously told Rolling Stone. "Because not just anybody can sing this catalog. You need someone who really knows how to sing. And Jeff kind of has it all, man. He has that baritone, and he's also able to get into that tenor world. He's a real singer."

Stone Temple Pilots' maiden tour with Gutt continues Sunday night in San Diego and keeps the alternative rockers on the road until May.