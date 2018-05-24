Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and DJ Khaled take luxury to new extremes in the new video for "Dinero."

The Joseph Khan-directed clip is shot in black-and-white and puts a humorous spin on high-class life, with Lopez, in the opening moments, rolling a diamond-studded bowling ball down the hall of a mansion. Elsewhere, the pop star plays poker with a trio of shirtless hunks, walks her pet ostrich and roasts marshmallows with DJ Khaled over burning stacks of cash. When Cardi B arrives, she does some damage with a croquet mallet, hits the jackpot on a slot machine and lounges in bed with Lopez as they read issues of Time with their faces on the cover.

"Dinero" arrived earlier this month and marked Lopez's third new song of 2018, following "El Anillo" and "Se Acabó El Amor," which featured Abraham Mateo and Yandel. Lopez's last album A.K.A. arrived in 2014. She's reportedly prepping a Spanish language LP, Por Primera Vez, though a release date has yet to be announced.