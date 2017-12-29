Watch Jay-Z Confess Sins to Beyonce in 'Family Feud' Video

Jay-Z capped his stellar 2017 with the new video for "Family Feud," co-starring the rapper's wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy. Following its teaser Thursday, Jay-Z dropped the visual as a Tidal exclusive Friday at 4:44 p.m. EST.

The 4:44 song touches on Jay-Z's infidelity, with the video featuring the rapper professing his sins to Beyoncé in a church confessional.

The Ava DuVernay-directed short film spans more than 400 years, beginning in the year 2444 with a Shakespearean tale of infidelity, politics and murder before working its way backwards through different generations. The video, scored by Flying Lotus, finishes in a church in 2018, with Blue Ivy Carter watching parents Jay Z and Beyonce perform in confessional booths and pulpits. Jessica Chastain, Michael B. Jordan, Thandie Newton, America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Rashida Jones, Mindy Kaling and Rosario Dawson are among the all-star cast.

Since the release of 4:44 – which landed at Number 12 on Rolling Stone's 50 Best Albums of 2017 and ranked Number Three on the Best Rap Albums of 2017 list – Jay-Z has dropped Tidal-exclusive videos for numerous tracks on the LP. One of those videos, the Mark Romanek-directed "The Story of O.J.," was named Rolling Stone's Best Music Video of 2017.



Jay-Z also dropped the Friends-inspired clip for "Moonlight," the Lupita Nyong'o-starring "MaNyfaCedGod" and "Adnis," featuring Mahershala Ali.



Jay-Z is also up for an industry-leading eight Grammy Awards, including Best Album (4:44), Song of the Year ("4:44") and Record of the Year ("The Story of O.J.").