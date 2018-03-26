Watch James Bay Take Spaceship Ride in 'Pink Lemonade' Video

British singer-songwriter James Bay pilots his own DIY spaceship in the nostalgic "Pink Lemonade" video. Tapping into childhood frustration, Bay sneaks into his parents' garage to flee Earth via a crudely coordinated space launch.

"I was reminded of a time when I was a about four years old and I told my parents I'd had enough of living with them and would be leaving home," Bay said in a statement. "Obviously, I never went through with it. But the drama of filling a pillow case with my most essential toys, opening the backdoor and announcing to the kitchen that it was time for me to leave is what gave me the idea for the video. I adapted it to add the spaceship part because I thought it would look better than a pillow case. I wanted to do something that felt serious but silly at the same time."

The singer also called the shoot "probably the most fun I've ever had making a music video ... From that diamond encrusted top to building my own spaceship, I'm not sure making a video will ever get any better."

Both "Pink Lemonade" and previous single "Wild Love" appear on Bay's upcoming second LP, Electric Light, out May 18th. The singer, who performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, recently announced a brief North American tour that launches March 25th in Seattle.