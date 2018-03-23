Watch Jack White's Surreal, Color-Coded 'Over and Over and Over' Video

Jack White's apartment transforms into a vibrant fever dream in the reality-bending "Over and Over and Over" video.

The songwriter appears in several scenarios, playing electric guitar as his living room shifts to blue and white. Wrestlers, masked children, women wearing colorful garments and men in military fatigues appear in the shifting scenes as an unfazed White delivers ear-splitting fuzz guitar solos.

"Over and Over and Over" highlights White's third solo LP, Boarding House Roach, out March 23rd. The album, which follows his 2014 release Lazaretto, also features previously issued tracks "Ice Station Zebra," "Corporation," "Connected By Love" and "Respect Commander."

White will promote the record on a North American tour launching April 19th in Detroit. As part of that trek, he will co-headline this year's Lollapalooza – which takes place August 2nd to August 5th – alongside Bruno Mars, the Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys.

The guitarist recently spoke to Rolling Stone about his eclectic sonic approach on Boarding House Reach. "The entire record, to me, is incredibly modern," he said. "I wanted to take punk, hip-hop and rock & roll, and funnel it all into a 2018 time capsule."

