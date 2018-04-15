Watch Jack White Play Wedding Band Guitarist in 'SNL' Sketch

Jack White extended his Boarding House Reach to Saturday Night Live as the rocker performed two cuts from his latest LP in his first SNL appearance in six years.

White opened with a fevered take on on his new album's "Over and Over and Over," back by Autolux drummer Carla Azar and a quartet of backup singers. Later in the episode, White slowed the tempo for Boarding House Reach's slow-burning "Connected By Love."

White, as a solo artist, last performed on SNL on a 2012 episode hosted by Lindsay Lohan. A decade earlier, in 2002, the White Stripes made their SNL debut.

White also made a comedic appearance in an unaired "Cut for Time" sketch where the rocker played a wedding band guitarist. In the sketch, a best man speech at a wedding turns into an admittance that he's having an affair with the bride when the two sing the oft-covered "Dark End of the Street," a song about infidelity, in front of the cuckolded groom, played by host John Mulaney.

Midway through the performance, White, playing himself, appeared to deliver a fiery solo and turn the duet into a trio. "Jack White played my wedding," the heartbroken groom marveled: