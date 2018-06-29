Watch J Balvin's 'No Es Justo' Video With Zion & Lennox

J Balvin unveiled his new video for "No Es Justo," the reggaeton superstar's new single featuring Zion and Lennox.

Related J Balvin's Latin Pop Crusade He's on a mission to globalize reggaeton. Will the United States answer the call?

The video finds the three singers hanging out with three younger versions of themselves on the streets of Brooklyn. "No Es Gusto" is the latest single off Balvin's new LP Vibras, which opened atop the Billboard Latin Album Charts upon its release in May.

Earlier in the day, Nicky Jam and J Balvin shared their all-star remix for their single "X," with Puerto Rican hitmaker Ozuna and the Colombian pop-reggaeton star Maluma.

"No Es Justo" is J Balvin's latest salvo in the Columbian singer's rise to worldwide fame; he recently appeared on Cardi B's "I Like It" and Liam Payne's "Familiar" after enjoying a jolt of success in America when Beyonce jumped on a remix of his hit "Mi Gente" in 2017.

"The beautiful thing about 'Mi Gente,'" J Balvin told Rolling Stone in May, "is that I wrote it in Spanish with Willy William, a producer from Paris ... and it hit Number One [in charts] around the world. After Beyoncé jumped in [with] the remix, it wasn't a strategy to make it bigger ... It was for the culture."