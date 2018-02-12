Watch Iceage Return With Gripping 'Catch It' Video

Danish rockers Iceage return from a four-year hiatus with new song "Catch It," the group's first material since the 2014 LP, Plowing Into the Field of Love.
The moody, post-punk cut finds singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt singing, "Time moves forward quickly / Moves in twenty-four-hour segments / Racing for the soul to grab chokehold" while imploring the listener to "catch it, catch it, catch it"
"Catch It" was self-produced by Iceage and recorded all-analog at Göteborg, Sweden's Kungsten Studios. Iceage also unveiled the gripping music video for "Catch It," filmed on 8mm in Los Angeles. The video's closing moments feature a cameo by Twin Peaks and The Dark Knight actor David Dastmalchian.
Iceage's return will coincide with a North American tour that launches May 10th in Seattle and keeps the quartet on the road until a June 28th gig in New York. While Iceage haven't yet announced the follow-up to Plowing Into the Field of Love, the band promises to debut new music live on tour.
Iceage Tour Dates
May 10 - Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum
May 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
May 18 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
May 19 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel
May 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
May 21 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
May 23 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
May 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos
May 25 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s
May 26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
May 27 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
June 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
June 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
June 7 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall
June 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
June 9 - Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival
June 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
June 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria
June 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
June 15 - Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
June 17 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
June 18 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room
June 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
June 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
June 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
June 23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
June 24 - Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
June 25 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
June 26 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
June 27 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
June. 28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel