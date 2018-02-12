Watch Iceage Return With Gripping 'Catch It' Video

Danish rockers Iceage return from a four-year hiatus with new song "Catch It," the group's first material since the 2014 LP, Plowing Into the Field of Love.

The moody, post-punk cut finds singer Elias Bender Rønnenfelt singing, "Time moves forward quickly / Moves in twenty-four-hour segments / Racing for the soul to grab chokehold" while imploring the listener to "catch it, catch it, catch it"

"Catch It" was self-produced by Iceage and recorded all-analog at Göteborg, Sweden's Kungsten Studios. Iceage also unveiled the gripping music video for "Catch It," filmed on 8mm in Los Angeles. The video's closing moments feature a cameo by Twin Peaks and The Dark Knight actor David Dastmalchian.

Iceage's return will coincide with a North American tour that launches May 10th in Seattle and keeps the quartet on the road until a June 28th gig in New York. While Iceage haven't yet announced the follow-up to Plowing Into the Field of Love, the band promises to debut new music live on tour.

Iceage Tour Dates



May 10 - Seattle, WA @ Nordic Museum

May 16 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

May 18 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

May 19 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel

May 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

May 21 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

May 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

May 23 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

May 24 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

May 25 – Houston, TX @ Rockefeller’s

May 26 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

May 27 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

June 5 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

June 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

June 7 – Felton, CA @ Don Quixote’s International Music Hall

June 8 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

June 9 - Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival

June 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

June 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Astoria

June 14 - Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

June 15 - Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

June 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

June 17 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

June 18 - Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room

June 19 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

June 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

June 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 23 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

June 24 - Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

June 25 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

June 26 - Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

June 27 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

June. 28 – New York, NY @ Market Hotel