Watch Iceage Perform at Masonic Temple in 'The Day the Music Dies' Video

Iceage visit two Detroit landmarks – the iconic Masonic temple and historic bathhouse the Schvitz – in their video for snarling new single "The Day the Music Dies."

The Copenhagen post-punk quartet open the clip at the temple, where they shake numerous tambourines and perform to an empty temple. They recruit a guest saxophone player for their trip to the Schvitz sauna, where a pitbull reclines on the floor.

Throughout the track, frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt unfurls bleak imagery ("perform an exorcism on myself," "I'm hoping that the end is nigh") over wailing saxophones and stoner-rock distortion. "The Day the Music Dies" highlights the band's upcoming fourth album, Beyondless, out May 4th; the LP also features "Catch It," "Take It All" and the Sky Ferreira-featured "Pain Killer."

Iceage recently launched a tour with a series live residencies in Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Japan that included personally curated visual art. The group will launch a North American tour on May 10th in Seattle.