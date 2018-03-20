Trending

Watch Hinds Stage Ski Resort Takeover in 'The Club' Video

Spanish garage rock outfit's new LP 'I Don't Run' arrives April 6th

Spanish garage rock outfit Hinds hit the slopes in the new video for "The Club," a track off their upcoming album, I Don't Run, out April 6th via Mom and Pop.

The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed clip, shot in wintry Connecticut landscape, finds Hinds hanging around a resort in Nineties-era ski bum duds that are as flashy as they are puffy. The group tears through the fuzzy rock gem at the bottom of a ski run, rides around on snowmobiles, ventures onto a frozen lake and parties in the lodge as a group of bemused skiers look on.

I Don't Run marks Hinds' second album and follows their 2016 debut, Leave Me Alone. Along with "The Club," the group has released album cut, "New For You."

Hinds will play a slew of North American concerts this spring in support of I Don't Run. The group recently kicked off a co-headlining trek with the Strokes' Albert Hammond, Jr., and they'll embark on their own headlining run May 7th in Boston.