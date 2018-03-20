Watch Hinds Stage Ski Resort Takeover in 'The Club' Video

Spanish garage rock outfit Hinds hit the slopes in the new video for "The Club," a track off their upcoming album, I Don't Run, out April 6th via Mom and Pop.

The Matthew Dillon Cohen-directed clip, shot in wintry Connecticut landscape, finds Hinds hanging around a resort in Nineties-era ski bum duds that are as flashy as they are puffy. The group tears through the fuzzy rock gem at the bottom of a ski run, rides around on snowmobiles, ventures onto a frozen lake and parties in the lodge as a group of bemused skiers look on.

I Don't Run marks Hinds' second album and follows their 2016 debut, Leave Me Alone. Along with "The Club," the group has released album cut, "New For You."

Hinds will play a slew of North American concerts this spring in support of I Don't Run. The group recently kicked off a co-headlining trek with the Strokes' Albert Hammond, Jr., and they'll embark on their own headlining run May 7th in Boston.