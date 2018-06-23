Harry Styles performed a cover of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One" alongside Kacey Musgraves during the British singer's Friday concert at New York's Madison Square Garden.

"We're gonna sing one of my personal favorites," Styles said before launching into the 1997 hit single with Musgraves, who is serving as opening act on Styles' arena tour.

Musgraves delivered the opening verse in the duo's sweeping rendition of the song, with the two vocalists sharing the chorus before Styles showcased his vocal prowess on the song's second verse.

The performance marked the first time Styles had covered the Twain classic; the former One Direction singer's set already boasts covers of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" and Ariana Grande's "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart."

Styles is an ardent Twain fan, telling Entertainment Tonight in November 2017, "I think both my music and fashion main influence was probably Shania Twain… I think she's amazing."



Musgraves told Billboard earlier this month, "Growing up in East Texas, some of my other all-time favorites were Shania Twain, Lee Ann Womack, and Jo Dee Messina -- women who nailed that late 90’s/early 2000’s pop-country sound and giantly helped shape my musical sensibilities."