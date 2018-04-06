Halsey Reveals Extravagant 'Alone' Video With Big Sean, Stefflon Don

An extravagant, eye-popping party serves as the backdrop for a story about a ruined relationship in Halsey's new video for "Alone," a single from the singer's latest album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The video also utilizes the remixed version of the single as rappers Big Sean and Stefflon Don both appear in "Alone" during their respective new verses.

"Never underestimate the power of a broken heart," Halsey tweeted of the new video, which she co-directed with Hannah Lux Davis.

"Alone" finds Halsey navigating a luxurious soiree in search of a former lover. Once inside the secret party, Halsey sees the man in the arms of her doppelgänger. The singer then spends the rest of the evening conceiving ways to torment him, including just enjoying her own freedom.

Halsey will embark on the final North American leg of her tour in support of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in July. The worldwide trek will conclude in London in September.