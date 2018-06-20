Watch Halsey, Lauren Jauregui Battle in Bloody 'Strangers' Video

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui box out their feelings in the dramatic video for their collaboration "Strangers." The video and song fit into Halsey's gender-flipped Romeo & Juliet-inspired concept album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

In the clip, Halsey and Jauregui appear as Luna and Rosa respectively. From warring families, they prepare for a big match that leads to them being bloodied up and bruised until Halsey's Luna emerges victorious. At the end she meets Angelus, wings-wearing member of Rosa's family whom Luna is torn apart from in the video for Hopeless Fountain Kingdom's first single "Now or Never."

Halsey has been touring in support of her sophomore album since last fall. The first leg featured Charli XCX and PartyNextDoor as her opening acts and has since continued with appearances from Jauregui, Kehlani and Jessie Reyez. The tour will wrap this September in Berlin. Earlier this year, Halsey had a hit with the song "Him & I," her first collaboration with boyfriend G-Eazy, which appeared on the rapper's fourth album The Beautiful & The Damned. The song hit Number One on the US Pop chart.