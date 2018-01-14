Watch Halsey Bring Out G-Eazy for 'Him & I' on 'SNL'

Halsey fulfilled "the biggest of all dreams" when the singer served as musical guest on the Sam Rockwell-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live.

The singer performed to cuts off her latest LP Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, first delivering the single "Bad at Love" before bringing out rapper (and Halsey's boyfriend) G-Eazy for their hit "Him & I," with the duo performing the first half of the song behind a steamed-up window on the Studio 8H stage.



Halsey later tweeted of the "Him & I" performance, "I loved EVERY minute of it. Honored to have him by my side and stoked for us BOTH to prosper. Best night of my life!" In December, the singer said on Instagram that being musical guest on SNL was "the biggest of all dreams come true."



The singer will continue to tour in support of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom this summer when she performs at Gulf Shores, Alabama's Hangout Festival.