Watch Gwen Stefani Sing Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' on 'Fallon'

Gwen Stefani visited The Tonight Show in November to perform tracks from her new seasonal album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. While one of those performances aired before Thanksgiving, with Christmas just five days away, they unveiled Stefani's rendition of Wham!'s classic "Last Christmas."

Stefani's take reimagines the 1984 single as an early Sixties girl group track, with the singer bolstered by strings and soaring background vocals. Stefani's version of the George Michael-penned track also appears on her You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

"To write and be part of [fans'] holidays ... musically, that would be my dream," Stefani previously told Jimmy Fallon about recording a Christmas album. "It kind of sounds like a No Doubt record in a way."

Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas boasts the singer's take on yuletide favorites like "Jingle Bells," "Let It Snow" and "Santa Baby" alongside original Christmas songs like "My Gift Is You" and "Under the Christmas Lights," which Stefani also performed on The Tonight Show.



On December 12th, NBC aired Stefani's own Christmas special, featuring guests like Blake Shelton, Ne-Yo, Chelsea Handler and Seth MacFarlane.