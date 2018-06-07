Watch Guns N' Roses Perform Raucous 'Shadow of Your Love'

Guns N' Roses performed "Shadow of Your Love" live for the first time in more than 30 years during their Not in This Lifetime tour stop at the Dyrskuepladsen in Odenske, Denmark. The band's former B-side tune serves as a lead single for their massive Appetite for Destruction Locked N' Loaded box set, which will be released on June 29th.



In a fan-filmed clip of their performance, singer Axl Rose struts about the stage, singing over the band's winding, raucous deliveries.

It's one of two songs Guns N' Roses tracked during sessions with Appetite producer Mike Clink that appear on the new set. "Shadow of Your Love" was recorded during a trial session that earned Clink the production job along with an acoustic version of "Move to the City,” which was recorded during the GN’R Lies sessions. Both tunes are included in the forthcoming new offering.

Guns N' Roses also performed a cover of Velvet Revolver's "Slither" during their Denmark set, which they also played in Berlin, Germany during the opening night of their European tour earlier in the week. Guns N' Roses' European portion of their tour continues through the summer before they head to Southeast Asia in the fall.