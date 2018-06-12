Watch Future's Love-Drunk 'Nowhere' on 'Kimmel'

Future delivered a potent performance of his new song, "Nowhere," on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday. The track appears on the Future-helmed soundtrack for Director X's remake of Superfly.



For his Kimmel performance, Future sauntered onto a smoky stage and took the mic in front of a wall of old televisions broadcasting disjointed images. "Nowhere" finds Future playing the love-drunk lothario, one moment using his robo-croon to detail all the luxuries he's gifting his partner, while the next he's confessing to cold insecurities and flaws. "Maybe it's my intuition, could be jealousy," he sings. "Can't let you go nowhere."

Future's Superfly soundtrack also features appearances from Miguel, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Young Thug and Sleepy Brown. The record arrived earlier this month while the movie opens tomorrow, June 13th.



This fall, Future and Nicki Minaj will team up for their joint NickiHndrxx tour. The 28-date trek launches September 21st in Baltimore and wraps November 24th in Las Vegas.