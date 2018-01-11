Watch Future, Young Thug's Harrowing 'All Da Smoke' Video

Future and Young Thug unveiled a striking new video for "All da Smoke," a track off their collaborative mixtape, Super Slimey.

The clip opens with a dramatic sequence that chronicles the lives of young kids living in an Atlanta group home, where tensions between residents run high and it becomes clear the caretakers are using their charges to make money. When "All da Smoke" finally kicks in, the kids band together and stage a robbery.

The clip jumps between the gritty car-jacking and footage of Future and Young Thug rapping the ominously in an abandoned auditorium. The kids join the MCs in the dilapidated room, where they tie up their victim and smear the burlap sack over his head with green slime.

Future and Young Thug released Super Slimey last October. For Future, the mixtape arrived in the wake of his two 2017 albums, Future and Hndrxx, while for Young Thug it followed his solo project, Beautiful Thugger Girls, and collaborative EP with the producer Carnage, Young Martha.