Watch Franz Ferdinand's Playful New 'Glimpse of Love' Video

Franz Ferdinand released the playful new video for "Glimpse of Love," the latest single off the group's new LP Always Ascending.

Related Hear Franz Ferdinand Break Down Their New LP 'Always Ascending' Band's Alex Kapranos and Bob Hardy talk evolution of their sound, early problems with 'Take Me Out' in the new episode of 'Rolling Stone Music Now'

In the video, directed by Alice Kunisue, Alex Kapranos and company pose for a series of goofy photograph, dance out of sync and engage in other tomfoolery at a country house outside Paris.

For the "Glimpse of Love" video, the band re-recorded the song live. The track is the latest video off Franz Ferdinand's fifth studio album Always Ascending, following the visual for the title track.

"We had this rule, actually, when we were making this record," Kapranos told Rolling Stone in January, "that nobody would mention singles, that you wouldn't talk about singles, because as [producer] Philippe [Zdar] puts it, 'All the other songs become jealous if you say what the single is.' Which is such a good attitude, and so to choose a single, what we do is really play the record to our friends or our family and the ones they respond to ... it kind of becomes obvious at that point that people like that song."