Franz Ferdinand offered a theatrical flair to their manic dance-rock single "Always Ascending" on Thursday's Tonight Show.

The band opened on a dimly lit stage, with singer Alex Kapranos crooning over billowing vocal harmonies. Strobe lights flickered as the song erupted with tense guitar riffs and four-on-the-floor drums. In the trimmed-back outro, Kapranos struck a series of dramatic poses.

In December, the Scottish quintet issued a dreamlike video for the synth-fueled song "Always Ascending," the first single from their upcoming fifth LP, out February 9th. The band is currently promoting the album – which follows 2013's Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action and their collaborative 2015 LP with Sparks, FFS – with a massive world tour. Their next date is January 25th in Tokyo, and the trek concludes July 15th in Aix-Les-Bains, France.