Watch Foo Fighters Prank Fans With Fake Stage Fall in Sweden

Foo Fighters pulled a prank on fans Tuesday in Gothenberg, Sweden, where Dave Grohl severely broke his leg after falling off the stage three years ago.

Related Dave Grohl on How Foo Fighters Saved Their Summer Tour Frontman's onstage leg injury ushers in one of the band's most exciting chapters yet

In the opening moments of the band's return to Gothenberg's Ullevi Stadium, a fake "Dave Grohl" joined his bandmates onstage and ran out onto the catwalk, where the stunt double slipped and fell into the area between the crowd and the stage.

Rather than keeping fans confused, the band kept playing following the fall as Grohl quickly made his way onstage to reveal the ruse.

The elaborate stunt was a nod to the June 2015 concert where Grohl, two songs into Foo Fighters' Gothenberg show, miscalculated a jump and plunged into the security pit.

"I think I just broke my leg," crowd video captured Grohl saying, "I think I really broke my leg!" Grohl then announced to the audience, "You have my promise right now that the Foo Fighters, we're gonna come back and finish this show," he said. "But right now, ladies and gentlemen, I'm gonna go to the hospital, I'm gonna fix my leg. But then I'm gonna come back, and we're gonna play for you again! I'm so sorry!"

Drummer Taylor Hawkins then took the reins with an hour's worth of covers before Grohl reemerged, on a stretcher, to finish out the concert. After the show, Foo Fighters confirmed that Grohl suffered a gruesome-looking fracture, and after postponing a handful of shows, returned to the road with a giant throne in tow; Guns N' Roses would later employ the same throne after a broken foot threatened that band's reunion.