Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday to perform a pair of tracks in support of their new LP, Ruins.

Sisters Joanna and Klara Soderberg first performed their spacey waltz "Fireworks" on Kimmel's stage before switching gears and launching into their biting rocker "You Are the Problem Here" for their second performance.

While the former song appears on Ruins, the latter was released on International's Women's Day in 2017 and serves as an indictment against a rapist who received too lenient of a sentence for a sexual assault.

"'You Are the Problem Here' isn't a typical First Aid Kit-song," the Soderberg sisters said in a statement at the time. "It's angry and direct. It's a song written out of despair ... After reading about yet another rape case where the perpetrator was handed a sentence which did not at all reflect the severity of his crime we felt upset and vengeful. We were, and are, sick of living in a society where the victims of rape are often blamed for the horrible thing that has been done to them."

"You Are the Problem Here" did not feature on recently released Ruins, the duo's first album since 2014's Stay Gold.