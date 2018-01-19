Femi Kuti Promotes Peace in Exuberant 'One People One World' Video

Femi Kuti protests war and promotes worldwide peace with his new video for "One People One World," the title track from his upcoming 10th LP out February 23rd. In the vibrant clip, the Afrobeat bandleader performs onstage at Nigeria venue The Shrine, which he built as a memorial to his father, musician Fela Kuti.

The video blends raw stage footage with brief animation and visual effects, incorporating shots of protestors, peace signs and falling bombs. "Let's settle the differences; it's best to live in peace," Kuti sings over a sax-heavy groove. "Exchange cultural experiences; that's the way it should be."

In a statement, Kuti said he hopes the project "inspires us all to understand we are all one on the same planet and it's our duty to defend peace, love and justice and keep our planet healthy." He also discussed how The Shrine has developed into a local cultural hub. "When we built it, there was nothing around The Shrine," he said. "Over the years, a neighborhood of homes and businesses sprang up. The Shrine has become one of the most famous places in the country. We keep the price low, so everybody can afford the show."

Seun Kuti, Femi's brother and fellow son of Fela, is also preparing to release his own album. Black Times, his fourth LP with band Egypt 80, is out March 2nd via Strut Records.