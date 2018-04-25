Father John Misty has shared his disorienting new video for "Mr. Tillman," the first single off his upcoming new album God's Favorite Customer.

Just as the song's lyrics zero in on the singer's unpleasant experience at a hotel, the "Mr. Tillman" video is like The Shining meets "Hotel California," as Father John Misty is doomed to relive his stay and inability to leave countless times. The result is interactions with doppelgangers, an attempted suicide and a taxicab escape.

In February, the singer, whose real name is Josh Tillman, unveiled "Mr. Tillman" along with a low-budget green-screened video of himself messing around in a hotel.

Father John Misty previously released two songs, "Disappointing Diamonds Are the Rarest of Them All" and "Just Dumb Enough to Try," from his God's Favorite Customer, the speedy follow-up to 2017's Pure Comedy. God's Favorite Customer arrives June 1st.