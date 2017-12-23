Watch Eminem's Contemplative 'Walk on Water' Video

Eminem has dropped his contemplative new video for "Walk on Water," the first single off the rapper's Revival.

While featured guest Beyonce doesn't appear in the "Walk on Water" video, Eminem takes center stage to perform the Revival track in an empty theatre.



On the lyric "Am I lucky to be around this long," Eminem flickers through a series of rapid-fire wardrobe changes, referencing the many stages of the rapper's career.

As the song builds, the audience begins to take their seats, but the temperature inside the venue rapidly drops, eventually turning the stage into a frozen lake. The rapper then walks the frozen lake – pausing to see another Eminem trapped below the ice – towards a shrouded monument. However, when the rapper pulls the curtain off the monolith, what's underneath is never revealed.

In another scene inspired by the "infinite monkey theorem" that runs throughout the video, a roomful of Eminem clones sit at desks banging away at typewriters, with each clone punching out gibberish before tossing the paper to the floor.

By video's end, the real Slim Shady steps forward from amongst the clones, typing out lyrics and throwing the paper at the camera during the song's angst-filled final line, "Bitch, I wrote 'Stan.'"

