Watch Eminem Perform Medley of Hits for BBC Radio 1

Eminem performed several hits from his catalog for a recent session with BBC Radio 1. The rapper performed a five-song set.

Backed by Mr. Porter, Alchemist and live musicians, Eminem delivered "Love the Way You Lie." Similar to Eminem's approach for his recent Saturday Night Live appearance, song cowriter Skylar Grey sang Rihanna's parts and also played keyboards for the tune from 2010's Recovery.



Grey, who is featured on the rapper's upcoming LP, Revival, also stepped in to take on Pink's parts during their searing performance of "Won't Back Down." Additionally, Eminem performed "Berzerk," the lead single from The Marshall Mathers LP 2. According to BBC Radio 1, the set also featured his new single "Walk On Water" and classic "Stan."

Eminem will be releasing his ninth studio album, Revival, on Friday. The album features previously released singles "Untouchable" and "Walk on Water" with Beyoncé, and the LP also includes collaborations with Pink, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, X Ambassadors and Kehlani.