Watch Elton John, Miley Cyrus' Tender 'Tiny Dancer' Duet at Grammys 2018

Elton John continued his hot streak of Grammy duets with young artists as he joined Miley Cyrus to perform his classic song "Tiny Dancer." John recently announced the dates of his final tour.

Related Elton John Announces Retirement From Touring 70-year-old Hall of Fame musician will say goodbye following three-year 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour

John started the performance solo, with a single white rose on his piano as a nod to the Time's Up movement. Cyrus took the stage in a ball gown, swaggering with her signature raspy twang for the song's second verse. The pair harmonized and remained faithful to one of John's most signature tracks.

Over the course of the 2000s, John has made several appearances on the Grammy stage to perform alongside notable, young, often burgeoning artists. In 2001, he controversially joined Eminem to perform "Stan" as the rapper was at the receiving end of massive scrutiny for his homophobic lyrics. In 2010, he was a surprise guest at the end of Lady Gaga's Grammy debut — the then-new pop star transitioned from a massive "Poker Face" dance number to a dual piano duet that mashed up her own "Speechless" with John's "Your Song." In 2013, John sang Ed Sheeran's "The A-Team" with the singer-songwriter.

Cyrus has only performed at the Grammys once before, joining Taylor Swift for a duet of Swift's ballad "Fifteen." Her only nomination was for Bangerz in 2015, which was recognized in the Best Pop Vocal Album category.