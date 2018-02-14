Watch Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Cover Depeche Mode

Will Ferrell, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Brandi Carlile and Dave Matthews Band's Stefan Lessard come together to cover Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus" at a Seattle charity concert. The show benefited Cancer for College, a nonprofit organization that offers scholarships to low-income cancer survivors.

Related The First Time: Chad Smith Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer reveals the first car he owned, pranking the Foo Fighters and more in our 'First Time' series.

Ferrell opened the song with a hilariously lengthy mic check, teasing that he wanted to bring a "local, homegrown kid" – which turned out to be Vedder – onstage. The Pearl Jam frontman played a tambourine, while the comedian wandered around with his trademark cowbell. Smith, Ferrell's dopplegänger, aggressively bashed his drum set, and Carlile added a rootsy, vocal twang to the 1989 synth-rock track.

Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer also performed throughout the night, along with Carlile's bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth. The Cancer for College benefit raised over $300,000, The Seattle Times reports.