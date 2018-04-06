Watch Ed Sheeran, Josh Homme Talk Elton John Tribute Album 'Revamp'

Ed Sheeran, Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme, Coldplay's Chris Martin and more discuss Elton John's legacy and his impact on today's music in a trailer for Revamp, the all-star tribute album that was released today.

"I've listened to Elton John from before I could remember listening to Elton John. Elton has a talent, he's just a great songwriter," Sheeran said. "Elton and Bernie [Taupin] songs definitely have an effect on contemporary music."

Sheeran provided a cover of John's classic "Candle in the Wind" for Revamp, the more pop-minded of the two John tribute albums released today; Restoration finds country music artists interpreting the rock legend's works.

"First time I heard 'Candle in the Wind' would have been [Princess] Diana's funeral, I was six at the time. My dad bringing me in, sitting me in front of the TV and being like, 'This is really important,'" Sheeran said of his choice.

Homme, whose Queens of the Stone Age covered "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," also praised John and his enduring partnership with Taupin. "My thoughts of Elton John music goes way back. Elton's catalog is just so varied," he said. "It's a really rare and productive relationship and I certainly think the results are there.

As for why he chose "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road," Homme acknowledged the 1973 song's "psychedelic, carousel nature to it. It's really intoxicating."

Demi Lovato and Q-Tip, who cover "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," and the Killers' Brandon Flowers also talk about John's influence in the Revamp trailer, which also features John himself discussing the tribute LP.

"I brought out a wishlist of people that I would love and asked them and, to my surprise, most of them said yes," John said of Revamp.