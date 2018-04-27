Watch Ed Sheeran Get His Heart Broken in Puppet Form

In the video for "Happier," Ed Sheeran (in the same puppet form from his "Sing" video) gets his heart broken when he sees his ex, made out of balloons, dining with a muppet that has even redder hair than his own. Crestfallen puppet Ed goes to a bar and mopes and envisions himself fighting his fiery-haired adversary.

The clip, which director Emil Nava (Eminem, Post Malone) helmed, is a whimsical interpretation of a brokenhearted ballad that was inspired by a real moment of despair for the singer. He wrote the tune after attending a wedding where he ran into his ex and her new beau – a man whom Sheeran had long despised. "He was really sound," Sheeran said in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone. "I thought, 'Of course, this is what's meant to happen.'"

Sheeran is currently on a world tour that will bring him to North America in late August. He'll kick off his stadium trek in Pasadena, California on August 18th and will wrap it in November in Atlanta.