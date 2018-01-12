Watch Dua Lipa Dance Battle Herself in Kinetic 'IDGAF' Video

Dua Lipa dance-battles herself in the vibrant new "IDGAF" video. The clip embodies her dueling voices – the vulnerable romantic and the empowered independent spirit – that follow a breakup.

Henry Scholfield, who helmed the video with Mosaert (Paul Van Haver and Luc Junior Tam), said the creative team aimed to capture this "internal struggle, showing the two sides of Dua's emotive state, like an argument with someone you love. The strong Dua at first berating then eventually persuading her weaker alter ego that they both don't give a fuck."

Lipa added that the visual, which took 22 hours to film, is "about your stronger and weaker side fighting with each other, only to realize that self-love is what will help you overcome any negativity that comes your way."

"IDGAF" is the seventh single from Lipa's self-titled 2017 LP. The album also features the double-platinum hit "New Rules," which cracked Rolling Stone critic Rob Sheffield's personal Top 25 Songs of 2017 list; the singer's collaborative track with Miguel, "Lost in Your Light," made our run-down of the year's 50 Best Songs and Dua Lipa came in at Number Nine on our 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017.