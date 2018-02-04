Watch Dua Lipa Bring 'New Rules,' 'Homesick' to 'SNL'

Dua Lipa made her Saturday Night Live debut on the show's Natalie Portman-hosted episode with a pair of tracks from the breakout British singer's self-titled 2017 album.

The 22-year-old singer opened her musical guest spot by showcasing her "New Rules." Later, Lipa delivered the ballad "Homesick," co-written by Coldplay's Chris Martin.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Lipa labeled her music as "dance-crying." "It's a thing!" she said. "Lyrically, it's really sad and upsetting, but then you want to dance to it."



Lipa, whose favorite band is Coldplay, said that she emailed Martin to get him involved on the track. Lipa also opened for Coldplay on their A Head Full of Dreams tour in addition to her own noteworthy sets at Coachella and Governors Ball in 2017.

Dua Lipa landed on Rolling Stone's 20 Best Pop Albums of 2017 list, while the single "Lost in Your Light" with Miguel finished as one of the 50 Best Songs of 2017.