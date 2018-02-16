Watch Drake's Million-Dollar Donation Spree in 'God's Plan' Video

Drake embarks on a million-dollar spree of benevolence through Miami in his poignant "God's Plan" video. The clip opens with a caption reading, "The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don't tell the label."

During his tour of good deeds, the rapper pays for strangers' groceries, presents teenagers with new cars, hands over stacks of cash to struggling families, takes people shopping, surprises kids with toys and donates to institutions like the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, the Lotus Home Women's Shelter and the City of Miami Fire Department.

The video ends with a touching moment between the rapper and a young man. "We're nothing without our mothers," Drake says. "Gotta make sure you take care of your mom, too, no matter what you do. It's all we got. Trust me. That's my world."

Drake teased the clip Thursday on Instagram, calling it "the most important thing I've ever done in my career."

"God's Plan" appears on the rapper's recently issued surprise EP, Scary Hours, along with another new song, "Diplomatic Immunity."

