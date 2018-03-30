Watch Dr. Octagon's Surreal, Kung Fu-Themed 'Flying Waterbed' Video

Dr. Octagon's Dan the Automator and DJ Qbert assess the kung fu skills of a tea master in their trippy video for new single "Flying Waterbed," featuring Interpol singer Paul Banks.

Rapper Kool Keith also appears in the clip, unleashing fantastical lyrics and sharp punchlines ("My place look like the Oracle where the Golden State play/ I'm a martian with a Stephen Curry face") over jazzy brass and psychedelic guitar riffs. Banks, who croons the song's subdued hook, appears in a series of foggy shots.

"Flying Waterbed" is on the upcoming Dr. Octagon LP, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, out April 6th. The record, which stars Kool Keith's time-traveling alien gynecologist persona, also includes "Area 54" and "Octagon and Octagon." Moosebumps, which follows 1996's Dr. Octagonecologyst, is currently streaming in full at NPR.

Dr. Octagon recently played three shows at SXSW, and they will perform next on April 5th in Brooklyn.