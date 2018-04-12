Watch DJ Snake Tame Fire in New 'Magenta Riddim' Video

French DJ-producer DJ Snake heads to India to put out literal fires that match the fiery beats of "Magenta Riddim" for his single's new video.

Directed by Gal Muggia and Vania Heymann, who also helmed Coldplay's "Up and Up" video, DJ Snake's new clip was filmed in a small Telangana town in southern India. It's a fitting setting for the Indian-flavored rhythms and melodies of the tune.

In the clip, DJ Snake joins forces with the local firefighters who can't stop dancing and as they ride around town, the neighbors also groove alongside them to the song's beats. Many of the actors and video crew for the clip are local artists who are a part of Tollywood, which is the name for India's Telugu-speaking film industry.

Throughout the video, DJ Snake and his firefighting companions demonstrate fire safety techniques and are celebrated for their skills. The team rides around in a neon-tipped fire truck and while fire safety is seemingly their priority, there's a humorous twist as to why their services remain in high demand. DJ Snake is currently in the midst of an international tour, which includes U.S. dates in May, June and August.