DJ Premier showcases his virtuosic scratching technique in the new video for "Rock It," the producer's latest track with Detroit rapper Royce Da 5'9" in their collaborative project, PRhyme.

Related 40 Best Rap Albums of 2017 Migos, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more of the year in rhymes

Director Walu utilizes a split-screen format, framing the duo against a brilliant white backdrop and within a room of mirrors. A dancer appears at various points; her movements often tinted in black-and-white.

"Rock It," which the pair premiered last week, finds Royce Da 5'9" boasting about his position in the rap game over DJ Premier's string-sampling, scratch-heavy beat. "I'm feelin' like the diamond on the permanent throne/ Weed like the Qu'ran – burn it, you can get stoned," he rhymes.

The track follows "Era," the first single from their upcoming LP, PRhyme 2, out March 16th. The album, which follows their self-titled 2014 debut, features guest spots from Cee-Lo Green, 2 Chainz, Big K.R.I.T., Rapsody and Yelawolf, among others.