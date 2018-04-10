Watch Diplo, Lil Xan Hang in Abandoned Field in 'Color Blind' Video

Diplo and rising SoundCloud rapper Lil Xan released a video for their recent collaboration, "Color Blind."

Related Diplo on Ripoffs, Why Streaming Hurts Taylor Swift and Why He's a 'Poseur' Outspoken DJ-producer discusses how he stays ahead of curve, being parodied by James Van Der Beek, a "disco" album with Mark Ronson and more

The Austin Peters-directed clip comprises a tangle of interweaving sequences. In one, Diplo and Lil Xan hang in a rundown car, abandoned in a field. In another, Xan walks woozily around a house party, a gas station and the aisles of a convenience store. Towards the end of the clip, a group of masked figures begin marching around the abandoned car, which suddenly bursts into flames.

"Color Blind" first appeared on Diplo's California EP, released last month, while Lil Xan also included it on his debut studio album, Total Xanarchy. Lil Xan recently wrapped an extensive North American tour, though he has one upcoming concert in Miami scheduled for May 11th.

Diplo has an array of live dates around the world, with the next set for April 20th in Las Vegas. Along with releasing California, the DJ-producer also recently launched his own SiriusXM station, "Diplo's Revolution."