Watch Dave Matthews Cover Cardi B, Migos in 'Fallon' Sketch

Dave Matthews applied his acoustic stylings to songs by Cardi B, Migos and Lil Pump in a Tonight Show sketch where the bandleader performed some of trap music's biggest hits.

Framed as one of those Time-Life infomercials, the elaborate premise allowed Matthews to run through snippets of Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," Migos' "Stir Fry" and Lil Pump's "Gucci Gang," with the singer transforming each hip-hop track into Dave Matthews Band-worthy fare.

Unfortunately Dave Matthews Plays Trap Music is only available in this sketch; while the informercial advertised the link www.DaveTrapthews.com, that simply reroutes visitors to the Tonight Show site.

In addition to covering trap music, the Dave Matthews Band also performed their "Samurai Cop (Oh Joy Begin)," from their new album Come Tomorrow, on Thursday's Tonight Show:







As Matthews told Fallon during the interview portion, the song's off-kilter title was inspired was by a cringe-worthy movie:



