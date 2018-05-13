Watch Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Adele's 'When We Were Young'

Dave Grohl and his daughter Violet Grohl performed an acoustic cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" during a benefit concert in Oakland, California Saturday.

The 12-year-old Violet ably handled lead vocals on the 25 single as her father strummed along on acoustic guitar. The solo Grohl set was part of the Notes & Words benefit concert, which raised funds for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Following the Adele cover, Grohl's younger daughter Harper came to the stage to play drums and Violet sang backup when their father played Foo Fighters' "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." The set concluded with Violet on lead vocals and Harper on drums as the Grohls covered Queen's "We Will Rock You." Grohl's daughters previously appeared in the Foo Fighters' "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" video.

This wasn't the first time Harper has drummed for her dad in concert: In June 2017, then-eight-year-old Harper joined the Foo Fighters onstage in Iceland for a drums-only take on the Queen classic.

The all-acoustic set also featured the Foo Fighters singer playing his band's "Everlong," "My Hero," "Times Like These," "Learn to Fly" and "Best of You."