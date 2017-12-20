Watch Dashboard Confessional's Vivid, Illustrated 'We Fight' Video

Dashboard Confessional released the video for their recent single "We Fight," utilizing hand-painted illustrations from Marvel artist-writer David Mack. The clip morphs from animated scenes of singer Chris Carrabba to shots of protestors raising their fists in unity. At the climax, a series of waves and stars flood into children's heads, as they dream of their future life paths as musicians, boxers, writers and speakers.

Related How Emo Night Vindicated the Scene "I'm going as a fan," says Dashboard Confessional leader of L.A. party celebrating oft-misunderstood subgenre

"We Fight" is the first single from Dashboard Confessional's upcoming seventh LP (and first since 2009), Crooked Shadows, out February 9th. Carrabba recently spoke with Beats 1's Zane Lowe about the song's empowering themes.

"I thought for sure it was just about how I found a place in the world, which was worth fighting for, which was the music scene that I come from," he said. "But then the political climate has changed in such a way that, almost days after writing that song, America started to feel really regressive somehow. And all these great strides we made during the last administration had been threatened to be undone and I realized that people have beliefs worth protecting, worth standing up for and I found a residence in that."

Dashboard Confessional will kick off their "We Fight" tour March 20th in Houston, Texas.